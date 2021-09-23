NIO Presents a Hybrid 75-kWh Battery Pack With LFP and Ternary Cells

NIO started its career with 70-kWh and 85-kWh swappable battery packs. As time went by, the 85-kWh battery pack was replaced by a 100-kWh unit. Rumors about a new battery pack to replace the 70-kWh component said it would come with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells. Still, nothing prepared us for what NIO would actually present: a 75-kWh hybrid battery pack that mixes ternary and LFP cells.

