NIO May Seize Idle Production Capacity in Europe to Make Its EVs There

Nio revealed that it wanted to sell the ET7 in Germany a few days ago. It could have seized William Li’s interview to the FAZ (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung) to do so. However, the NIO CEO preferred to tell the German newspaper that his company wants to produce cars in Europe with a similar strategy to the one it adopted in China: partnerships. With European carmakers presenting high idle production capacity, NIO could help them improve that with its EVs.

