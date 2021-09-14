NIO ET7 Electric Sedan Will Go on Sale in Germany in Late 2022

According to a recent report, Chinese EV-maker NIO is looking to expand into more European markets and is now targeting Germany with its ET7 sedan model, scheduled to debut there towards the latter part of next year.
The ET7 will be NIO’s first EV model to go on sale in Germany and will join the ES8 SUV in Europe, with the latter set to reach its first customers in Norway sometime this month. The Chinese brand is also looking to export the ET7 to Norway next year, although German buyers will likely have to wait some more until they can order the ES8 SUV for themselves, reports Electrek.
“Entering Germany is the objective that we’re striving for. Interest is very high with many requests from potential users there. Our target is to have ET7 in Germany by the end of 2022,” said NIO founder and CEO, William Li.
You can already pre-order the ET7 in China, where it will likely go on sale in Q1 of 2022. Sales in Germany should follow suite, with deliveries estimated to take place in Q4 of 2022. As of right now, we’re not sure just how much you’ll have to pay for the ET7 in Germany. We do however know that the 70-kWh version will be priced at around 488,000 yuan in China, which is roughly $69,000 (€59,000).
Outside of the base model, there’s also a mid-spec ET7 version with a 100-kWh battery pack, enabling a range of up to 435 miles (700 km). Meanwhile, the flagship 150-kWh model should be good for 621 miles (1,000 km) before having to recharge – as per NEDC standards.
As for straight line performance, the ET7’s 644 hp (653 ps) electric drivetrain also produces 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which altogether will get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds.
