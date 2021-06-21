Nio ET7 2021 Wins Red Dot Award With "Reduced Design"

kWh

According to the organization responsible for this award, the Nio ET7 won because it presents a “reduced design” merged with a “comprehensive use of smart technology” into a “harmonious overall appearance.”Receiving the prize this year put the ET7 side by side with the Ferrari SF90 Spyder, Ferrari Omologata, Kia Sorento, Cupra Formentor, Polestar 2, Volkswagen T7, Skoda Enyaq iV, Maserati MC20, Honda Jazz, and Honda Jazz Crosstar among passenger vehicles.Nio is yet to release the vehicle’s production version, something expected to happen in the first quarter of 2022. When it arrives, it will be one of the most efficient vehicles around, with an energy consumption of more than 4 mi/(7 km/kWh). The future 150 kWh battery pack promises more than 1,000 km (620 mi) of range.Most drivers would call it a day after 1,000 km on the road. For the ones willing to drive further, the Nio Power Station 2.0 promises to swap batteries in three minutes. That means you could have 1,000 km in less time than it would take you to go to the bathroom and return (if you washed your hands, which we hope you always do).Considering the Cannonball Run has about 2,800 mi – or 4,500 km – the Nio ET7 would demand only four stops to break all the current records in style. Anyone able to drive an ET7 would spend only 12 minutes swapping the 150 kWh battery packs. We’ll soon see people in the US urging Nio to sell the ET7 there. Norwegian and Chinese customers will be the first to get one.