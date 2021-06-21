Bagger-ized Indian Scout Arizona Special Is a Nod to King of the Baggers

At the end of last year, MotoAmerica hosted the first-ever King of the Baggers race. It was a very high-profile event that took place at Laguna Seca, one that witnessed a couple of Indian motorcycles winning the day over an entire pack of Harley-Davidsons.
At about the same time, Indian announced the start of the Project Scout 3K competition, a build-off race between some of the bike maker’s British-based dealers aimed at finding the best Scout custom build of 2021, created within a 3,000 British pounds ($4,150 give or take) budget and with limited parts.
The competition ended earlier this month, with the Thor Kermit taking the crown, the MWM-3K coming in second, and the FreakShow third. If you ask us, though, the most extreme transformation if that of the Arizona Special we have here, even if it didn’t manage to end the competition on the podium.
You see, this Scout is special because it was bagger-ized by a British shop called Motorcycle World. The guys working there have expressed quite a passion for racers in blue and white, like the Shelby Cobra or Dodge Viper GTS, but also for the aforementioned King of the Baggers.
Since Challengers or Chieftains were not part of the build-off competition, the shop settled for turning the Scout into a bagger by fitting it with a quick-release fairing and semi-rigid saddlebags. The whole thing was then wrapped in special white and blue graphics, and Vance & Hines slip-on mufflers were added to the exhaust system.
As said, the bike did not end up on the podium at the end of the Indian challenge, but sure stands out as one of the finest Scouts ever designed within the said budget.
You can find out more details on the shop behind this build by following this link.
The competition ended earlier this month, with the Thor Kermit taking the crown, the MWM-3K coming in second, and the FreakShow third. If you ask us, though, the most extreme transformation if that of the Arizona Special we have here, even if it didn’t manage to end the competition on the podium.
You see, this Scout is special because it was bagger-ized by a British shop called Motorcycle World. The guys working there have expressed quite a passion for racers in blue and white, like the Shelby Cobra or Dodge Viper GTS, but also for the aforementioned King of the Baggers.
Since Challengers or Chieftains were not part of the build-off competition, the shop settled for turning the Scout into a bagger by fitting it with a quick-release fairing and semi-rigid saddlebags. The whole thing was then wrapped in special white and blue graphics, and Vance & Hines slip-on mufflers were added to the exhaust system.
As said, the bike did not end up on the podium at the end of the Indian challenge, but sure stands out as one of the finest Scouts ever designed within the said budget.
You can find out more details on the shop behind this build by following this link.