Indian Scout Freakshow Is Tamer Than Its Name Hints, But We Don’t Mind

When one uses the name FreakShow to baptize whatever motorized contraption, we immediately expect the product to really blow our minds away. We’re not sure we can say the same about this thing here, a customized Indian Scout.
The bike is the work of a British custom shop that goes by the name of Alba Customs. It was the garage’s entry in the Indian Project Scout 3K competition that ended at the beginning of June.
Just like all other build competitions of this kind, Indian’s too had some strict rules, and asked participants to use Scouts and transform them as much as possible using limited parts and a budget capped at 3,000 British pounds (about $4,230).
Eight shops enlisted for the task, and last week Indian let loose the name of the winners. First place went to Thor’s Kermit build, the runner up was the MWM-3K we talked about yesterday, while the third spot went to this thing here, the FreakShow.
The build, described by Indian itself as reflecting “the golden era of 50’s inspired traditional stripped back bobbers,” comes in the form of a two-wheeler with a matte black tank, headlamp bucket and a hand-made steel fender tied to the swing-arm.
To keep in line with the requirements of the competition, the exhaust headers are the stock ones, but linked to straight-through shotgun pipes. Finishing off the build and giving it its unique look are whitewall tires fitted on both front and rear wheels.
Given how we’re used to seeing much more expensive motorcycle builds cross our screens, seeing something interesting could be made within a budget is surely reassuring. And, even if we don’t particularly think the name fits the product, we like the FreakShow just fine, and can’t wait to uncover the rest of the Project Scout 3K over the coming weeks.
