Indian Scout MWM-3K Wasn’t Good Enough to Beat Kermit, Still Impressive

More on this:

1 Thor Kermit Is No Indian Muppet, Harley Should Be Jealous

2 This Is How Indian Riders Trained to Beat Harley in King of the Baggers

3 One-Off Indian FTR 1200 S Looks Like It’s Been Through Hell and It’s Proud of It

4 2017 Indian Stars and Stripes Is a Custom Bagger Like No Other, Harleys Included

5 Epic Indian vs Harley-Davidson Bagger Track Battle Ends Exactly Like Last Year