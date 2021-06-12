Indian Scout MWM-3K Wasn’t Good Enough to Beat Kermit, Still Impressive

Last week, Indian Motorcycles announced the winners of the Project Scout 3K competition. It was a twelve-week-long race between eight UK-based Indian dealers who committed to creating incredible bikes.
The rules of the competition are all in its name. The bikes had to be based on an Indian Scout, and needed to be reshaped using limited parts and a budget that was capped at 3,000 British pounds (about $4,230).
The race was a tight one but, as said, the winners were announced last week, at the end of a public voting session that concluded on May 31. The best of the eight bikes was crowned Kermit, a motorcycle converted by a shop called Thor.
Right behind it was this thing here, called MWM-3K. It’s name stands for the shop that made it, Stourport-on-Severn-based Midwest Moto, and the budget limit. It’s a Scout bobber with just enough modifications to make it stand out, but be decent in the process of doing this.
The base motorcycle, wrapped in black that is offset only by the intense-brown handcrafted leather gunfighter seat and the swirling exhaust, was gifted with a replacement tubular steel rear subframe, and a billet LED 3-in-1 light cluster.
An interesting addition is the billet-alloy LED turn-signal bar-end mirrors that dangle at the end of standard mini-ape bars.
The exhaust system we mentioned earlier is the only performance modification made to the bike’s engine. It runs in-house-made mufflers, but we are not being told how big of a change in performance numbers it brings, if any.
As said, there were eight entries in the Indian competition, and we'll talk about all of them in the coming days. Tomorrow’s treat will be the one that came in third, Alba Custom’s FreakShow, so make sure to come back and see it in all its glory.
