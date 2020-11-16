Custom Harleys in for a Fight as Indian Launches Build-Off Challenge

Like it or not, Harley-Davidson motorcycles are the rulers of the custom two-wheeler world. There are so many of them out there that they simply dwarf all competition and, knowing this, the Milwaukee company keeps pushing people down the custom route.
It was at the beginning of the year that Harley held it’s King of Kings competition, a race between 15 motorcycles designed by Harley dealers worldwide. The competition called for machines to be customized, within a budget, and using mostly the bike maker’s parts.
The project that went on to win is called Apex Predator, and was made by a dealer in Mexico, Harley-Davidson Queretaro, but all the entries in the race were worth at least a mention, and caused quite a stir back then online.
Now winter is upon us, and as Harley is battling some other challenges, its major foe, Indian, announced it is launching its own build-off competition. Called 2021 Project Scout 3K Challenge, it too is meant for dealers, but sadly just for the ones in the UK.
The rules are simple: those taking part will have to use an Indian Scout as a base, and only 3,000 British pounds ($3,900 at the current exchange rates) can be invested in the project. Why this much?
“Our customers tend to invest an average of three thousand pounds upgrading and customizing over their ownership period, so we wanted our dealer network to showcase that average customer spend in our Project Scout 3k Challenge,” explains in a statement Indian Motorcycle UK Sales Manager, Andrew Simpson.
The bike maker gave its dealers a 12-week deadline to complete the projects, meaning we’ll only get to see the finished products in the early weeks of 2021 - Indian says Project Scout 3K builds will be shown publicly on January 31, 2021, when it kicks off the celebrations for its 120th anniversary.
The project that went on to win is called Apex Predator, and was made by a dealer in Mexico, Harley-Davidson Queretaro, but all the entries in the race were worth at least a mention, and caused quite a stir back then online.
Now winter is upon us, and as Harley is battling some other challenges, its major foe, Indian, announced it is launching its own build-off competition. Called 2021 Project Scout 3K Challenge, it too is meant for dealers, but sadly just for the ones in the UK.
The rules are simple: those taking part will have to use an Indian Scout as a base, and only 3,000 British pounds ($3,900 at the current exchange rates) can be invested in the project. Why this much?
“Our customers tend to invest an average of three thousand pounds upgrading and customizing over their ownership period, so we wanted our dealer network to showcase that average customer spend in our Project Scout 3k Challenge,” explains in a statement Indian Motorcycle UK Sales Manager, Andrew Simpson.
The bike maker gave its dealers a 12-week deadline to complete the projects, meaning we’ll only get to see the finished products in the early weeks of 2021 - Indian says Project Scout 3K builds will be shown publicly on January 31, 2021, when it kicks off the celebrations for its 120th anniversary.