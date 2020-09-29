Indian FTR750 Goes Mini as Electric eFTR for Kids

Indian is one of the biggest names in flat track racing. The motorcycle builder has been at the top of the American Flat Track championship for years now, and one of the bikes that allowed this achievement is the FTR750.
This type of sport has a huge fan base in the U.S., and there’s even more potential for growth. This is why Indian is now trying to draw as many people as possible to the sports, from the youngest of ages. And the way to do that is ignite the imagination of children.
Enter the eFTR, Indian’s first electric bike for kids, inspired by the championship-winning FTR750. Described as a mini-replica of the flat track bike, the eFTR is supposed to be the entry point for young riders into the sport.
The bike has been designed to accommodate children aged 8-13 years, and over 13. To do that, it can support two ride heights: low for the younger ones, and high (maximum seat height is 23.5 inches/59.6 cm) for the older.
The eFTR comes with telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, a steel frame, and dual-disc brakes. Power is provided by a 36-volt rechargeable battery that gives it 140 minutes of autonomy in low mode at 10 mph (16 kph), and 65 minutes in the high mode, at 15 mph (24 kph).
“Whether it was a father, mother, uncle or family friend, most motorcyclists have fond memories of the person that introduced them to riding, and that’s the spirit behind the eFTR Jr,” said in a statement Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle.
“We wanted our first youth offering to be electric to provide a safe, simplistic and clean form of motorcycling for children, all wrapped up in the signature look of the FTR750. The eFTR Jr can kickstart a lifetime of riding memories for the whole family.”
The eFTR is priced from $749.99, and its launch will be accompanied by the release of a brand-new line of protective youth apparel: helmet, body armor, gloves, and an Indian Motorcycle Racing replica jersey.
