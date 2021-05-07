Nio to Launch ES8 and ET7 Models in Europe, Plans to Bring Battery Swap Stations

Not even a month after launching its second-gen battery swap station in China, EV manufacturer Nio has announced its entry on the European market, starting with Norway. The company also plans to bring its ES8 SUV to Oslo region by September, with its ET7 sedan to follow next year.
The location was chosen as Nio's first European market because of the country's dedication to sustainability, according to Nio founder William Li in an online presentation held on Thursday, May 6th. Last year, more than 70 percent of all cars sold in Norway were electric ones, earning the Nordic country the first spot for the highest per-capita EV cars in the world.
Now, Nio wants to add to that number in a strategy that would rival the new Tesla models. To give you an idea about the Chinese versions, its ES8, which has been on the market in China since 2018 and aims to rival the model X, has a 100 kWh swappable battery, a range of 500 km (311 miles), and can reach 4.9 seconds in 100 kph (62 mph).
The brand's second model will be the large sedan arriving in 2022. The ET7, a direct competitor for the Tesla Model S, was the first autonomous driving model launched in January in China, promising a 621-mile range (1,000 km).
Although previous attempts at battery swapping didn't quite work in Europe, overseas, Nio was hitting its 2.05 million battery swap in March. Now, it wants to go further and extend its market reach by building four battery swap stations around the Norwegian capital of Oslo this year, with several more planned in other five big cities next year.
The Chinese company claims that its swaps are done in less than three minutes and around 70 cars can be serviced daily. While this is a much quicker alternative to charging, the process would only work for its own EV models.
A mobile app and car pickup-and-delivery service center will be added to the already mentioned objectives. The brand announced that it also plans to build a multi-use showroom called Nio House that will officially open in Oslo's business and cultural center.
Because of its fast EV adoption, multiple Chinese EV manufacturers have their eyes on Norway to test European sales. Xpeng also started shipping its G3 SUV to the Nord in December last year. So, if Nio plans to have a successful approach, the Nordic country is the best place to start.
