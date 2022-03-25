NIO Confirms the New ES7 Electric SUV During Q4 2021 Financial Results Presentation

NIO revealed impressive numbers in its Q4 2021 financial results presentation. It sold 91,429 vehicles in 2021, an increase of 109.1% compared to its 2020 numbers. It completed more than 7.6 million battery swaps in its more than 700 Power Swap stations. Despite that, the Q4 2021 financial results presentation will be known for confirming the company’s newest car: the ES7.

