NIO Confirms the New ES7 Electric SUV During Q4 2021 Financial Results Presentation

NIO revealed impressive numbers in its Q4 2021 financial results presentation. It sold 91,429 vehicles in 2021, an increase of 109.1% compared to its 2020 numbers. It completed more than 7.6 million battery swaps in its more than 700 Power Swap stations. Despite that, the Q4 2021 financial results presentation will be known for confirming the company’s newest car: the ES7.
Rumors about the ES7 were around for a while and stated that the car would be presented in April. NIO said the world premiere of this vehicle should occur in Q2 2022, which goes from April until the end of June. The company probably expected to reveal it at the 2022 Beijing Auto Show, but recent news about the postponement of that event may make the presentation happen at a later date.
Just like the ET7 and the ET5, the ES7 will sit over the NT2.0 platform, which aims to replace the NT1.0 architecture that NIO used for the ES8, ES6, and EC6. That means that it will have LiDAR and an enhanced computer system with four Nvidia DRIVE Orin.
Each of these chips has a computing power of 254 TOPS (Trillions or Tera Operations per Second). That said, the ES7 will present 1,056 TOPS. Just to give you a reference, the Tesla Model 3 counts on 144 TOPS.
As the name implies, the ES7 will be an intermediate vehicle between the ES6 and the ES8. NIO defined it as a mid-large five-seater smart premium SUV. Spy pictures suggest that it could be an SUV coupe because of a more inclined rear window. However, it may be only something the camouflage suggests. After all, it is only slightly larger than the ES6.
The new SUV is supposed to be sold in other markets just like the ET7 and the ET5. It makes sense: NIO may prefer to deliver cars with the newer platform to foreign markets and gradually change the EC6, ES6 and ES8 to present LiDAR and the more potent chips these other vehicles already have. To be honest, we are more curious about the affordable brand NIO may present. Sadly, the company still has its lips sealed about it.
Just like the ET7 and the ET5, the ES7 will sit over the NT2.0 platform, which aims to replace the NT1.0 architecture that NIO used for the ES8, ES6, and EC6. That means that it will have LiDAR and an enhanced computer system with four Nvidia DRIVE Orin.
Each of these chips has a computing power of 254 TOPS (Trillions or Tera Operations per Second). That said, the ES7 will present 1,056 TOPS. Just to give you a reference, the Tesla Model 3 counts on 144 TOPS.
As the name implies, the ES7 will be an intermediate vehicle between the ES6 and the ES8. NIO defined it as a mid-large five-seater smart premium SUV. Spy pictures suggest that it could be an SUV coupe because of a more inclined rear window. However, it may be only something the camouflage suggests. After all, it is only slightly larger than the ES6.
The new SUV is supposed to be sold in other markets just like the ET7 and the ET5. It makes sense: NIO may prefer to deliver cars with the newer platform to foreign markets and gradually change the EC6, ES6 and ES8 to present LiDAR and the more potent chips these other vehicles already have. To be honest, we are more curious about the affordable brand NIO may present. Sadly, the company still has its lips sealed about it.