NIO ET5 Should Arrive in Norway and Other Markets By Spring 2023

NIO is doing an excellent job at presenting itself to Norwegian customers. After opening its first battery-swapping station outside China, the company also promoted a virtual meeting between William Li, Marius Hayler, the general manager of NIO Norway, and 20 Norwegian customers. In a Q&A session, the NIO CEO told his clients the ET5 would reach Norway by spring 2023.
With first deliveries in China starting by September 2022, It was expected that it would arrive in Norway sometime in 2023, but it is always good to have a better idea of when that should happen. Li did not stick only to that and revealed other interesting plans from NIO.
According to the Chinese carmaker founder, the company plans to reach 2025 in 25 new markets. In other words, China, Norway, and 23 other countries. Most of them must be in Europe, but we would not be surprised if the U.S. and Japan were also included in this strategy.
The NIO CEO also revealed something that may be an answer to Norwegian customers. He said that the defog mode on the ES8 would be updated in January. The ES8 is the only vehicle currently sold in Norway by NIO. If the company announced it would update this mode, that’s probably because NIO owners have complained about it in the rigorous Norwegian winter. If that is really the case, we would love to hear from NIO customers in Norway to learn what is going on.
NIO’s second model to go on sale in that country will be the ET7 in the last quarter of 2022. Curiously, the Chinese automaker has not disclosed plans to sell there the more affordable models it already produces: the ES6 and the EC6. That seems like an intelligent strategy.
With more expensive cars such as the ES8 and the ET7, NIO has time to establish more battery-swapping stations and service centers to keep both at a high level. When this infrastructure is in place and well established in Norway, that will be when NIO will be ready to present not only the ET5 but also the ES6 and the EC6 there. We bet that they will be delivered simultaneously or close to the ET5.
