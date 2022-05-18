Nimbus Is Alive and Well, Just Waiting to Offer Halo and X Test Drives ASAP

When we first wrote about Nimbus and its electric trikes – the Halo and the X – the international health crisis had already killed millions of people and businesses. The semiconductor crisis was rearing its ugly head, and it also affected the startup. It planned to start offering test drives in the regions where the EV would be sold last year, but nothing happened. Nimbus told autoevolution that this was not a final interruption but only a delay.

10 photos