Carver Shows Fully Charged Its Fun Urban Traffic Leanings

From the 1990s until the end of the 2000s, a machine allowed multiple people to dream of leaning on curves without a motorcycle. Sadly, the Carver One’s pricing made only a few afford to do that – 250, to be more precise. The good news is that the idea was so cool that it survived and got back to life in 2019. We have no idea why it took the company so long to start offering press test drives, but Fully Charged just published a very positive review of the urban machine.

21 photos