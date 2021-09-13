Carver Shows Fully Charged Its Fun Urban Traffic Leanings

From the 1990s until the end of the 2000s, a machine allowed multiple people to dream of leaning on curves without a motorcycle. Sadly, the Carver One’s pricing made only a few afford to do that – 250, to be more precise. The good news is that the idea was so cool that it survived and got back to life in 2019. We have no idea why it took the company so long to start offering press test drives, but Fully Charged just published a very positive review of the urban machine.
As Jack Scarlett stated, his evaluation was only in the urban environment because that’s precisely where the Carver is meant to live. Its 5.4 kWh battery pack offers a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles), which can be acceptable for commuting but is short for road trips. Not that you would want to drive on highways with it.
With a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph) and only 330 kilograms (728 pounds), it would possibly feel scary to be among trucks and larger vehicles overcoming the Carver at double its top speed – if not faster. However, it would be fast enough in most cities. It would even be too fast in Paris with the city’s new 30 kph (18.6 mph) speed limits.
Scarlett also took Robert Llewellyn for a ride in the Carver. Better saying, Llewellyn took Scarlett for a ride in the only other seat this EV has apart from the driver’s. He said he had plenty of room in the back but removing the soft fabric roof was necessary: there’s no headroom for a tall person to travel in the back.
When Carver presented its EV in 2019, it would cost €7,990 ($9,437 at the current exchange rate). Nowadays, it starts at €9,980 and offers the soft roof as standard, as well as a window defroster and a heater.
For €10 more, you can also buy the Carver Cargo, a vehicle that can carry 500 liters (17.7 cubic feet) of cargo in a very competent way, as the video below shows. Don’t make the mistake to suppose it would spill drinks or make the cheese slide away from the pizza.
The Carver Comfort offers more standard items than the Carver. Its prices begin at €10,970 for a sound system with Bluetooth, floor mats, and a phone mount. That’s the same price for the Carver Sport, which comes with black wheels.
More than being cheap to run, narrow and practical to park anywhere, what the Carver seems to offers is an entertaining driving experience. That’s the main message Fully Charged spreads with its video. Have a look at it below.
