NHTSA Investigates 1.1 Million Ram 1500 Trucks Over Power Steering Failure Allegations

Back in March 2016, a little over 400 examples of the Ram 1500 were called back to address a power steering issue. As per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the half-ton pickup trucks were produced with potentially contaminated electric power steering control circuit board. This condition may cause short circuits, leading to either intermittent or the complete loss of power steering assistance.
Supplied by Nexteer Automotive Corporation, the suspect electric power steering modules were replaced with properly manufactured units. That should have been the end of NHTSA safety recall number 16V-167, yet owners continue to report loss of power steering assist to the federal watchdog.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of a grand total of 380 complaints filed after the aforementioned recall, encompassing trucks assembled for the 2013 through 2016 model years. Recalled trucks, on the other hand, encompassed the 2015 and 2016 model years. The Office of Defects Investigation couldn't ignore this, which is why ODI opened a recall query into the potentially affected vehicles.
Attached below, NHTSA recall query 23-003 was opened to determine what caused the alleged power steering assistance failures. In the event of a safety recall, a whopping 1,106,211 examples of the 2013 to 2016 model year Ram 1500 may be called back.
Can you imagine what kind of money FCA US LLC would lose by replacing the EPS modules of all potentially affected vehicles? That would hurt Chrysler's financials, and investors aren't going to like it one bit. The most recent allegation of power steering assist failure was filed with the agency on August 7. The owner alleges the complete loss of power steering assistance while towing a camper trailer. The subject vehicle is a 2014 model year Ram 1500 with only 118,000 miles on the clock.
Worse still for the Ram truck brand, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of three crashes potentially related to the potentially contaminated EPS control circuit board. However, it remains to be seen if this investigation will conclude with the issuance of a new safety recall.
The previous generation of the Ram pickup truck is referred to as DS, whereas 2019 and newer models are codenamed DT. The DS continues to be produced as the Ram 1500 Classic because Ram still doesn't have a mid-size workhorse (think Dodge Dakota) to call its own.
$37,905 is the starting price of the DT-generation 1500, whereas the 1500 Classic is $30,695 at press time. The DS can be had in two flavors (Tradesman and Warlock) with either 2WD or 4WD. The work-oriented Tradesman is available in three cab styles and with three box lengths. The Warlock trim level, on the other hand, is available as a Quad Cab with the 6'4" bed or as a Crew Cab with the 5'7" bed.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of a grand total of 380 complaints filed after the aforementioned recall, encompassing trucks assembled for the 2013 through 2016 model years. Recalled trucks, on the other hand, encompassed the 2015 and 2016 model years. The Office of Defects Investigation couldn't ignore this, which is why ODI opened a recall query into the potentially affected vehicles.
Attached below, NHTSA recall query 23-003 was opened to determine what caused the alleged power steering assistance failures. In the event of a safety recall, a whopping 1,106,211 examples of the 2013 to 2016 model year Ram 1500 may be called back.
Can you imagine what kind of money FCA US LLC would lose by replacing the EPS modules of all potentially affected vehicles? That would hurt Chrysler's financials, and investors aren't going to like it one bit. The most recent allegation of power steering assist failure was filed with the agency on August 7. The owner alleges the complete loss of power steering assistance while towing a camper trailer. The subject vehicle is a 2014 model year Ram 1500 with only 118,000 miles on the clock.
Worse still for the Ram truck brand, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of three crashes potentially related to the potentially contaminated EPS control circuit board. However, it remains to be seen if this investigation will conclude with the issuance of a new safety recall.
The previous generation of the Ram pickup truck is referred to as DS, whereas 2019 and newer models are codenamed DT. The DS continues to be produced as the Ram 1500 Classic because Ram still doesn't have a mid-size workhorse (think Dodge Dakota) to call its own.
$37,905 is the starting price of the DT-generation 1500, whereas the 1500 Classic is $30,695 at press time. The DS can be had in two flavors (Tradesman and Warlock) with either 2WD or 4WD. The work-oriented Tradesman is available in three cab styles and with three box lengths. The Warlock trim level, on the other hand, is available as a Quad Cab with the 6'4" bed or as a Crew Cab with the 5'7" bed.