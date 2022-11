NFL Star Amani Hooker Shows Off New Two-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

4MATIC

Amani Hooker, 24 years old, has been playing as a strong safety for the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League since 2019, when he signed a four-year rookie contract for $3,2 million, with a $700k signing bonus. It looks like things went great on both sides, because in September 2022, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension.Not long after, Amani took advantage of some of the money by splashing on a new luxury ride, showing it off over the weekend on his Instagram Stories over a series of pictures and videos.The vehicle in question is one of the most popular cars for celebrities, athletes, and other high-profile names: a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class , working in collaboration with Dreamworks Motorsports, a dealership for the stars from Roxboro, North Carolina.He opted for what looks like the Cirrus Silver/ Obsidian Black color combo, with a dark interior, and aftermarket wheels with Mercedes-Maybach's MM logo on the hubcaps.Maybach represents the epitome of luxury. At the moment, it offers two models, the S-Class and the Maybach GLS 600. The S-Class comes in two different flavors, the S 580and the S 680, which is powered by a V12 engine. But since the latter is not currently available in the U.S., Amani Hooker must've gone for the S 580 option Power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which sends out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. There’s also a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) to the mix, with resources delivered to all wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.Offering the utmost comfort with luxury features, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be exactly what Amani Hooker needs to turn some heads when pulling up at the Tennessee Titans games.