NFL Star Amani Hooker Shows Off New Two-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Amani Hooker has a new luxury ride to drive at the Tennessee Titans games from now on, because he unveiled his new, two-tone Mercedes-Maybach S-Class over the weekend.
Amani Hooker, 24 years old, has been playing as a strong safety for the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League since 2019, when he signed a four-year rookie contract for $3,2 million, with a $700k signing bonus. It looks like things went great on both sides, because in September 2022, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension.
Not long after, Amani took advantage of some of the money by splashing on a new luxury ride, showing it off over the weekend on his Instagram Stories over a series of pictures and videos.
The vehicle in question is one of the most popular cars for celebrities, athletes, and other high-profile names: a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, working in collaboration with Dreamworks Motorsports, a dealership for the stars from Roxboro, North Carolina.
He opted for what looks like the Cirrus Silver/ Obsidian Black color combo, with a dark interior, and aftermarket wheels with Mercedes-Maybach's MM logo on the hubcaps.
Maybach represents the epitome of luxury. At the moment, it offers two models, the S-Class and the Maybach GLS 600. The S-Class comes in two different flavors, the S 580 4MATIC and the S 680, which is powered by a V12 engine. But since the latter is not currently available in the U.S., Amani Hooker must've gone for the S 580 option.
Power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which sends out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. There’s also a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) to the mix, with resources delivered to all wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Offering the utmost comfort with luxury features, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be exactly what Amani Hooker needs to turn some heads when pulling up at the Tennessee Titans games.
Not long after, Amani took advantage of some of the money by splashing on a new luxury ride, showing it off over the weekend on his Instagram Stories over a series of pictures and videos.
The vehicle in question is one of the most popular cars for celebrities, athletes, and other high-profile names: a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, working in collaboration with Dreamworks Motorsports, a dealership for the stars from Roxboro, North Carolina.
He opted for what looks like the Cirrus Silver/ Obsidian Black color combo, with a dark interior, and aftermarket wheels with Mercedes-Maybach's MM logo on the hubcaps.
Maybach represents the epitome of luxury. At the moment, it offers two models, the S-Class and the Maybach GLS 600. The S-Class comes in two different flavors, the S 580 4MATIC and the S 680, which is powered by a V12 engine. But since the latter is not currently available in the U.S., Amani Hooker must've gone for the S 580 option.
Power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which sends out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. There’s also a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) to the mix, with resources delivered to all wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Offering the utmost comfort with luxury features, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be exactly what Amani Hooker needs to turn some heads when pulling up at the Tennessee Titans games.