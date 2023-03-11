Next-Gen BMW X5 Rendered With Alternative Design Language, Is Its Future Bright?

BMW’s X5 has withstood the test of time ever since the first-gen came out in 1999. The fourth and latest installment in the lineup recently blew four candles off its birthday cake and was just given a mid-cycle refresh.
To the average Joe, it may look the same, but there are a few key differences. Like every other facelift out there, the design updates revolve around the front and rear ends when it comes to the exterior, as it sports fresh lighting units, albeit with no split-styling (thank God for that!), and bumpers.
Moreover, BMW gave it the curved display on the inside, which combines the 14.9-inch infotainment screen and the 12.3-inch digital dials. The iDrive rotary dial lives on, although there is no traditional gear shifter anymore. This was replaced by a toggle on the center console. There are ultra-slim air vents in the middle, and touch-sensitive buttons right below them. The ambient lighting was also revised.
BMW has made a few revisions beneath the skin too, and thanks to these upgrades, they have made it future-proof. That’s for the next two or three years anyway. Subsequently, they will launch a new generation, which will continue to gun for the likes of the Mercedes GLE and Audi Q7. Its successor should still feature internal combustion engines, although you shouldn’t act too surprised if most of them (or perhaps all) will be partially electrified. Since diesels are becoming a ‘no-no,’ chances are Europeans will not be able to buy a low-revving derivative at all.
Mind you, that’s our opinion on the topic, with zero official information, and ultimately, only BMW knows the answer to the ICE question when it comes to the next generation X5. The same goes for the design as well, and we reckon that they have already started working on it in the lab. The final styling of the car has probably yet to be approved. But that hasn’t stopped certain enthusiasts from imagining what it may look like once it breaks cover, maybe around 2025 or a bit later. Tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram is one of them, and his virtual proposal certainly looks the business, from certain angles anyway, especially out back.
iX vibes with the thin LED lights flanking the brand’s kidney grille that features a new pattern. The bumper was replaced by a new one, and it has a pair of LED lights in the side trim and a very big central air intake that hypothetically feeds air to the internal combustion engine.
How do we know it packs a mill fed by dead dinosaurs? If you look closely at the left front fender, then you will see a charging port, which tells us that we are looking at a plug-in hybrid assembly. The fuel filler cap, on the other hand, is still positioned on the right rear quarter panel. Do the greenhouse and overall proportions of the German premium mid-size crossover look somewhat familiar? Well, you’re not wrong, because the renderings started off with the latest iteration, treating it as an almost blank canvas. We are by no means wheel experts, but it is obvious that they are different than the ones equipping the 2024 X5 in the official press pictures released by BMW recently.
As we already told you, the final design of the next-generation BMW X5 is probably yet to be approved, and in all likelihood, it will not look anything like the one imagined by the pixel manipulator. Truth be told, we certainly wouldn’t be mad if the company’s designers use these renderings as inspiration, because they’re not bad at all, and we would like to see some of these cues on the real thing, like that lighting signature out back, which is very peachy. The same cannot be said about the shape and style of the kidney grille, this writer thinks, as it would look far better with multiple vertical slats, in the vein of the facelifted X5 that is getting ready to take the firm’s dealerships worldwide by storm as we speak.
U.S. pricing has yet to be released, but it should be a bit more expensive than the 2023 model year that is listed from $61,600 with rear-wheel drive and $63,900 with all-wheel drive, excluding destination and charging. The electrified xDrive45e kicks off at $65,700 and the sporty M50i at $85,400. For the range-topping version of the series, the X5 M, you are looking at a minimum of $108,900.
