New Zealand's First P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft Is Now Officially in the Works

More on this:

1 Boeing's Building a Powerful Laser, Patent Reveals Its Secrets

2 Boeing Stops Buying Russian Titanium, Reassures That Production Won’t Be Affected

3 World’s First Boeing 757 Turned Flying Fire Truck to Take to the Sky in Two Years

4 Boeing 777X Takes Its Bag of Tricks to Singapore, Unsettling Aerial Stunts Inside

5 Boeing Gets Closer to Green Flying, Will Pump Two Billion Gallons of SAF Into Its Aircraft