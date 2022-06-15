New York Fuel Cell Company Enters the German Green Heavy-Duty Truck Market

Following the recent announcement of the total ban on sales of combustion engine vehicles in the EU, starting in 2035, various transportation operators are looking at the most effective ways of turning their fleet green. Retrofitting conventional vehicles is an attractive solution for trucks, trains, and aircraft. This is what Hyzon is focusing on, with the expansion of its operations in Germany.
The Rochester-based company has just acquired Orten, a German brand that includes Orten Betriebs GmbH and Orten Electric Trucks GmbH, specializing in truck and trailer bodies for the beverages industry.
This will help expand the offer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric trucks for the needs of various customers. On one hand, trucks that are under 26 tons can transition to Orten’s electric vehicles. On the other hand, Hyzon will provide FCEVS (fuel cell electric vehicles) as green alternatives to medium and heavy-duty trucks.
Plus, Hyzon gains access to three fully-operational production facilities with more than 80 employees. The Orten's team expertise in retrofitting and bodybuilding, as one of the pioneers of electrification, will support the Rochester-based company's FCEV development.
Hyzon is gearing up to offer the first repowered Class 6, Class 7, and Class 8 trucks for regular operations in California. This will be achieved with support from HVIP (Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program), a local program for clean commercial vehicles.
Germany is also one of the states that offer incentives for transitioning heavy diesel vehicles to cleaner alternatives. Public fleet operators are particularly encouraged to switch to either electric or fuel cell vehicles, but commercial operators can benefit from incentives as well. According to Hyzon, Germany has the potential to become one of the largest markets for green commercial vehicles.
"We look forward to working with the ORTEN team to accelerate Germany's move to zero emissions through hydrogen fuel cell technology,” said Craig Knight, Hyzon Motors CEO.
This will help expand the offer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric trucks for the needs of various customers. On one hand, trucks that are under 26 tons can transition to Orten’s electric vehicles. On the other hand, Hyzon will provide FCEVS (fuel cell electric vehicles) as green alternatives to medium and heavy-duty trucks.
Plus, Hyzon gains access to three fully-operational production facilities with more than 80 employees. The Orten's team expertise in retrofitting and bodybuilding, as one of the pioneers of electrification, will support the Rochester-based company's FCEV development.
Hyzon is gearing up to offer the first repowered Class 6, Class 7, and Class 8 trucks for regular operations in California. This will be achieved with support from HVIP (Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program), a local program for clean commercial vehicles.
Germany is also one of the states that offer incentives for transitioning heavy diesel vehicles to cleaner alternatives. Public fleet operators are particularly encouraged to switch to either electric or fuel cell vehicles, but commercial operators can benefit from incentives as well. According to Hyzon, Germany has the potential to become one of the largest markets for green commercial vehicles.
"We look forward to working with the ORTEN team to accelerate Germany's move to zero emissions through hydrogen fuel cell technology,” said Craig Knight, Hyzon Motors CEO.