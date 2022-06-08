Hyzon Will Put the First Repowered Heavy-Duty FCEVs on California Roads

On the road to greener transportation, repowering diesel vehicles seem to be a more efficient solution in terms of time and money compared to delivering brand-new fuel cell trucks. With additional support from an incentive program administered by the national clean transportation consortium CALSTART, the Rochester-based hydrogen technology expert is gearing up to unleash fuel cell electric trucks on the roads in California.
HVIP (Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program) is a program in California meant to support clean commercial vehicles. One of the main eligibility requirements is the CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification. At the moment, it seems that no heavy-duty or medium-duty fuel cell electric vehicles are available for commercial operations in California, based on this program’s data.
But this is about to change. Hyzon Motors, a company headquartered in Rochester, New York, has been developing its own fuel cell technology for over a decade and is focusing on heavy-duty vehicles. Since it recently received the CARB certification for the trucks in its Repower program, it looks like it will become the first one to provide commercially available FCEVS in California.
Through this Repower program, operators can exchange used diesel trucks for conversion to fuel-cell electric operation, based on Hyzon’s technology. These repowered Class 6, Class 7 and Class 8 will likely be the first commercial fuel-cell heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks to operate in the state.
According to Hyzon, the repower option reduces customer costs significantly and, with the added subsidies, it can lead to “Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) at or below diesel parity in California.”
Last summer, Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), a port trucking company in Southern California, successfully conducted trials of a 400-mile-range truck powered by Hyzon’s hydrogen technology. The truck operated daily between Long Beach and Sacramento, proving that Hyzon is ready for this next big step.
But this is about to change. Hyzon Motors, a company headquartered in Rochester, New York, has been developing its own fuel cell technology for over a decade and is focusing on heavy-duty vehicles. Since it recently received the CARB certification for the trucks in its Repower program, it looks like it will become the first one to provide commercially available FCEVS in California.
Through this Repower program, operators can exchange used diesel trucks for conversion to fuel-cell electric operation, based on Hyzon’s technology. These repowered Class 6, Class 7 and Class 8 will likely be the first commercial fuel-cell heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks to operate in the state.
According to Hyzon, the repower option reduces customer costs significantly and, with the added subsidies, it can lead to “Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) at or below diesel parity in California.”
Last summer, Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), a port trucking company in Southern California, successfully conducted trials of a 400-mile-range truck powered by Hyzon’s hydrogen technology. The truck operated daily between Long Beach and Sacramento, proving that Hyzon is ready for this next big step.