New Waze Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay, Major Bug Fix Likely

The new Waze update is thus expected by Friday for Android and Android Auto users. More specifically, users discovered earlier this month that installing Waze started causing all kinds of issues when running CarPlay on their head units, including an audio bug that prevented them from adjusting the volume of music playback.And this all happened even when Waze wasn’t running on the screen, simply because the app was active in the background for whatever reason. So the only way to resolve the problem was to just reboot the iPhone and then start CarPlay without even touching the Waze icon.The new app version available today is 4.67, and while Waze hasn’t provided any official changelog, a closer look at the beta builds that have been released recently allows us to figure out what’s new in this update.First and foremost, a previous beta build included a fix for Waze running in the background, so theoretically, after installing this new release, the aforementioned problem should be gone.At the same time, the Google-owned app should get support for showing more than six lanes on CarPlay, obviously on roads when this applies.The new version of Waze is available from the App Store on iOS 11 and later.In the meantime, Google is also expected to publish a new Waze version of Android and Android Auto . This time, the new release is supposed to resolve a bug breaking down the GPS and causing freezing issues on devices that are updated to Android 11. Google was originally supposed to give its go-ahead for this update last week, but the company later confirmed that the release would be pushed back a little for an undisclosed reason.The new Waze update is thus expected by Friday for Android and Android Auto users.