Google Maps Becomes a Police Weapon to Fight Traffic Jams

Apps like Google Maps and Waze have become super-advanced tools that many drivers turn to in order to get around the crowded cities that they live in and reach specific destinations faster.



Officials in India, for example, are planning to use Google Maps in order to find the location of traffic jams in specific areas and then send police officers to help resolve the jams.



Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police will be the first to use Google Maps to keep an eye on the roads in Noida and Greater Noida, according to



While using Google Maps to resolve the slow traffic could help, there’s another solution that could prove to be more effective in this regard.



Google-owned Waze is an application that is specifically built to report slow movement, jams, accidents, and other road hazards. Waze is already being used by millions of users in the entire world, and it is based on community reports that help power a real-time alerting engine that always provides up-to-date information.



The Indian authorities, however, say they will use Google Maps to monitor simple indicators like the red and green lines used to signal slow and smooth traffic, respectively.



“We have planned to use Google Maps to ease traffic as it is a convenient way of navigating to a destination. Traffic personnel will monitor roads on Google Maps. The maps share the traffic situation live in terms of green lines (where movement is smooth) and red lines (where movement is slow). The officials will identify roads and stretches where traffic is slow and rush traffic personnel and marshals to address the problems,” Ganesh Prasad Saha, traffic police deputy commissioner, was quoted as saying.



