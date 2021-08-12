New Tech Could Help Self-Driving Cars Figure Out Where They Are Even Without GPS

More on this:

1 Huawei Executive Says Tesla Tech “Killed” People, Ends Up Losing His Job

2 Apple Car Could Come With Infrared Headlights for Improved Visibility

3 Next-Gen Cars Will Need 11TB of Storage to Handle the Data We Throw at Them

4 LiDAR, the Technology to Make Self-driving Cars a Reality

5 Huawei Dreams Big, Promises Super-Cheap LiDAR Radar Sensors