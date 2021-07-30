Huawei Executive Says Tesla Tech “Killed” People, Ends Up Losing His Job

Huawei is one of the companies working around the clock on autonomous driving solutions, and it’s believed it’s also developing its very own self-driving EV that would directly compete against the highly anticipated Apple Car.
In the meantime, however, Huawei is partnering with local carmakers to supply intelligent software specifically developed to power new-gen capabilities, with the Huawei HI platform powered by HarmonyOS bundling everything from autonomous driving to software for 4D imaging and 5G connectivity.
So at the end of the day, it’s pretty clear Huawei is betting big on autonomous cars in the long term, which means the company doesn’t afford to many any bad moves in this side of the industry.
And yet, a Huawei executive has recently made some public comments that put not only Tesla in a bad light but the entire self-driving tech industry.
Speaking at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in July, Su Qing, who has until recently been the director of the smart driving product department, explained that Tesla’s self-driving technology ended up “killing” people, somehow proving autonomous driving is as dangerous as it gets.
So in theory, Su made not only Tesla look bad, but his employer as well, as Huawei is one of the companies investing big in this market sector.
“Tesla vehicles have had a rather high accident rate in the past few years. From the killing of the first person to the most recent person, the nature of the accidents is very similar. I use the word ‘killing’ here. It may sound too serious to some. But come to think of it, if machines enter human society and we have a human-machine symbiosis, machines will most definitely cause accidents. To put it more plainly, it is killing people,” he was quoted as saying by local media.
A video recording with this statement went viral in China this week, and this prompted Huawei to take action and remove Su from this position. He will be reassigned to a new role, according to the linked source, though for the time being, no further specifics have been shared.
