Next-Gen Cars Will Need 11TB of Storage to Handle the Data We Throw at Them

It’s not a secret that cars are getting smarter, and the technology that’s available behind the wheel is always improving with systems that are more and more advanced every year.
While there’s no doubt that this tech revolution is also changing the way we drive, there’s also the other side of the story: the more systems are added to a car, the more data must be stored.
Analyst firm Counterpoint Research believes that autonomous vehicles would be the ones spearheading these storage upgrades, especially because they would be equipped with more tech to handle the driving.
A Level 2 self-driving car, which basically includes systems that are already on the road, such as automatic parking, would need just a small amount of storage to keep the data that is required to perform properly. On the other hand Level 3 and Level 4 self-driving cars, which are the most advanced right now and whose adoption is expected to increase in the coming years, would require around 1TB of storage for the data that it collects from sensors and camera.
And then, it’s the robotaxis, the cars that are supposed to get us from point A to point B without a driver inside. Counterpoint says they would need up to 11TB of storage given how much data everybody will throw at them.
Needless to say, these requirements will also increase the demand for faster storage technology, especially as the data processing would take place at high speeds. And the research firm forecasts that the adoption of eMMC and embedded SSDs would grow substantially, mostly because they typically come with faster controllers and sport a reduced likelihood of corrupted data.
“A large data storage capacity is just one aspect of data storage solutions for autonomous vehicles. Level 3 and above autonomous vehicles will use a combination of cloud and edge computing strategies necessary to optimize the sophisticated requirements of AI computing systems, high-speed responses, and data transmission costs. Storage players are evolving to meet such requirements. We believe that in-vehicle storage systems will move from SLC/MLC NAND to UFS/embedded SSD for Level 3 to Level 5 autonomous vehicles,” Counterpoint says.
The firm estimates that by 2030, Level 5 cars will reach a 0.9 market share, while Level 4 will grow to 10.9 percent.
