Apple Car Could Come With Infrared Headlights for Improved Visibility

More on this:

1 Apple Car, the Moneymaking Machine: $3 Trillion Market Cap Just a Matter of Time

2 Apple Car Seen as a Godsend for Continental’s Powertrain Unit

3 Apple’s Top iPhone Supplier Seeks EV Battery Deal Because We All Know Why

4 Apple Car Could Be Able to Detect and Follow Traffic Officers' Hand Signals

5 Apple’s Biggest iPhone Maker Will Build EVs, But No, the Apple Car Doesn’t Exist