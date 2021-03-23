Apple Car Could Come With Infrared Headlights for Improved Visibility

One of the things that are supposed to set the Apple Car aside from the rest of the crowd is the state-of-the-art technology that Apple has aggressively invested in the project. A recent patent provides us with an early look at an idea that the Cupertino-based tech giant could use on the production model.
More specifically, Apple created some infrared headlights supposed to improve the visibility by as much as three times compared to conventional headlights, and the purpose is as simple as it could be.
Apple wants this technology to help an autonomous car see in total darkness and thus detect obstacles, hazards, and other things on the road much faster.
The patent describes a complex night vision system that would make its way to autonomous cars and use visible light, near-infrared (NIR), and long-wave infrared (LWIR) sensors to substantially improve visibility.
“Nighttime or low-light environments present challenges for automated vehicle control systems. For example, the illumination level provided by headlights on a vehicle at night may be limited by laws or regulations, which may in turn limit the effective range of a visible spectrum sensor (e.g., a camera) used for detecting objects in or near the path of the vehicle," the patent reads. "Having a limited effective range (e.g., about 60 meters) for detecting and or classifying objects can reduce safety and/or reduce the speed at which the vehicle can travel safely.”
Apple says it can achieve a visible range of up to 200 meters (219 yards) from the vehicle, which allows the autonomous car to detect hazards earlier and therefore make better decisions while reducing the risk of accidents.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind this is just a patent, so it’s by no means a guarantee it would make its way to production cars. On the other hand, it’s another indication Apple wants the software side of its Apple Car to totally blow our minds.
