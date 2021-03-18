Apple Car Could Be Able to Detect and Follow Traffic Officers Hand Signals

5 These Are the Innovations Apple Could Offer on the Upcoming Apple Car

Apple doesn’t say a single thing about its plans for the automotive market, but everybody knows already the company is currently working on an electric vehicle. 1 photo



In the meantime, Apple keeps focusing heavily on the software side of its car, so it has already filed for a series of patents covering technology that would eventually help its EV stand out from the crowd.



One such idea is described in a



To do this, the car would be equipped with an army of sensors, all supposed to make sure the signal is correctly detected.



“Traffic direction gesture recognition may be implemented for a vehicle in response to traffic diversion signals in the vehicles vicinity. Sensors implemented as part of a vehicle may collect data about pedestrians and other obstacles in the vicinity of the vehicle or along the vehicle's route of travel. Sensor data may be combined and analyzed to identify a traffic diversion condition, including identifying a traffic director directing traffic using gestures or signs,” Apple explains in the patent.



What’s more, Apple says the data collected by a vehicle can be used for other connected cars, thus preparing them for the moment they approach the



“Gestures of a traffic director may be interpreted and understood by the vehicle as commands to perform maneuvers related to the traffic diversion, including stopping, slowing, or turning onto a detour route. The vehicle may be equipped with a command acknowledgement device for acknowledging to a traffic director the vehicle's understanding of the traffic diversion condition or maneuver commands. Information, such as traffic diversion and detour information, may be shared with other vehicles and devices, or stored in a database,” the document reads.



