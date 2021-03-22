Apple Car Seen as a Godsend for Continental’s Powertrain Unit

More on this:

1 Apple’s Top iPhone Supplier Seeks EV Battery Deal Because We All Know Why

2 Apple Car Could Be Able to Detect and Follow Traffic Officers' Hand Signals

3 Apple’s Biggest iPhone Maker Will Build EVs, But No, the Apple Car Doesn’t Exist

4 Lucid Ready for the Apple Car as It’s All a “Technology Race” Now

5 Apple Thinks It Can Fix Car Seatbelts to Really Make Them Comfortable