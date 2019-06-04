New Renault Zoe Spied Undergoing Testing as RS Rumors Return

While the Nissan Leaf was rewarded with good sales in America or Asia, its French sister car became the most popular EV in Europe soon after its launch. But as competition in this segment intensifies, Renault is making a supposedly new Zoe model.

Speaking of which, the Zoe II should optionally have the 50 kWh battery and DC fast charging capability (CCS Combo 2) on top of 22 kW three-phase. Expect this bad boy to be revealed in Frankfurt and go on sale in 2020. Hopefully, the new interior developed for the Clio is enough to compete with Kia, Hyundai and Peugeot. Our "skepticism" should be interpreted as criticism towards the designers, as they were forced to work around the existing chassis, rather than starting fresh. The first and second Nissan Leaf also share their windows, but that's a lot harder to spot.We don't actually need to focus too hard on the spyshots to understand what's going on. That's because of a partially undisguised prototype was spied as it was getting its camouflage treatment back in January.Thus, we can show you the sporty touches which are being made to the front end, which include the grille and lights. Also, we know Renault is adding all-round sensors and a radar system.The standard powertrain should be a carry-over R110 which has 109and 225 Nm (166 lb-ft) of torque for a 0-100km/h time of around 11 seconds. However, we have seen photos of two Zoe prototypes with RS badges, which is usually Renault's way of letting the spiciness slip.Rumors of the Zoe RS have been around for many years, and Renault is only fueling them with statements from its execs or crazy concepts like the e-Sport of 2017. That thing had Formula E engines and raced a Porsche 911 GTS , but we think the 150 HP motor from the Leaf is enough.Speaking of which, the Zoe II should optionally have the 50 kWh battery and DC fast charging capability (CCS Combo 2) on top of 22 kW three-phase. Expect this bad boy to be revealed in Frankfurt and go on sale in 2020. Hopefully, the new interior developed for the Clio is enough to compete with Kia, Hyundai and Peugeot.