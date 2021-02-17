2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Brings Serious Motorsport Influence Into the 992 Family

New Porsche 911 GT3 Imagined as Front-Engined Lightweight Supercar

The Porsche 911 GT3 has always been one of the cars that come close to achieving perfection. An all-new model has just been unveiled, and we have to admit it looks and sounds epic. But that won't stop us from imagining it as something else, something completely different. 1 photo

Based on the drag races we've seen in the past year, there's a small chance that these two are closely matched in a straight line, despite the power deficiency. While most new Porsches are bought with a twin-turbo 3-liter engine, the GT3 is more like a race car for the road with its 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated powerplant which revs all the way to 9,000rpm. What's cool is that this is basically the same engine that you'll get in a Cup race car.



With that engine and a PDK gearbox, the GT3 can achieve 0 to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds and 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 10.8 seconds, which supports our theory about it being a match for the R Black. Crucially, Porsche also gives you the option of a manual gearbox. Besides being a homologation special, the GT3 is very collectible, so giving the people what they want is important.



Of course, moving the engine to the front goes against everything the Porsche 911 stands for. But this new front end is vaguely reminiscent of the old 928, which was in itself an attempt to replace the Neunelfer. Having the engine right over the rear axle gives this car supreme traction and unique handling, a formula nobody should mess with. However, we can't help remembering how cool the

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Renders/ Design (@superrenderscars) In this case, we'll examine a quick pixel creation by superrenderscars where he made the GT3 into a front-engined supercar. This appears to be a combination of the unique new front Porsche front end and another hot track special from Germany, the 720 horsepower Mercedes- AMG GT R Black Series.

