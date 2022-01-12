New My Porsche App Ready to Change the Porsche Driver Experience for the Better

You'd be hard-pressed to sell cars from any particular brand these days without a specially dedicated app for the vehicle and the brand that built it. This is an issue that Porsche is solving with the new My Porsche app. Let's see if it's just as fast to connect to your car as the new 911 is to sprint from zero to 60.
The new My Porsche app will be available on all Porsche models from 2016 to the present day. Once connected to a cellular network and within range of the vehicle, the My Porsche app will display a wide array of functions and information pertinent to the needs of the driver and their passengers.
While in operation, the app can display vital information like fuel or EV charge levels, GPS location, and stats about the overall health of the vehicle via the car's OBD II computer. If the driver unknowingly drifts over a posted speed limit, the app will buzz a push notification in case speed limit signs at that moment were obscured by other objects. It can also connect the media streaming accounts of the driver into one main hub, which passengers can use to transition from one streaming service to another seamlessly.
The app will also sync to your Google account, allowing access to the proprietary calendar service that can keep you up to date on your daily schedule, even while behind the wheel. You can even check the levels of the individual fluids of the vehicle via sensors in the engine bay that measure such fluids.
From oil levels to transmission fluid, it's all available upon request through the My Porsche app. The app will allow you to monitor the charge levels of your Porsche electric vehicle, eliminating the need to hover over the vehicle for many minutes on end while the charge cycle runs its course.
The app is available for users of Apple iOS 14 and later or Android 8 or later. It will be available in 47 countries and 25 different languages, at least to start. Expect the app to become more widely available as its development and early official rollout have been underway.
Porsche buyers of models 2016 and newer will have the option to set up the app straight from the dealership upon request. The user will also have the option to set up the system after the fact on their own time if they wish.
The scope of the ability of the My Porsche app will be somewhat limited depending on the exact model and age-specific to each individual buyer, but also country to country, depending on the restrictions that may be implemented in some areas. The app will be free to download and available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Check back for more from Porsche Month right here on autoevolution.
