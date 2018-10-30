New Mercedes CLA, GLC Coupe Facelift and GLS in the Same Spy Video

Mercedes recently let slip its roadmap for the next couple of years, and the debuts are going to slow down. Most of the big ones are in this spy video, shot in Stuttgart by our favorite Daimler car spotter Walkoart. The only thing missing is the mystery 8th compact.

5 photos



And Mercedes is giving us two choices now, the A-Class sedan and this thing, which is good. They are going to offer similar engines, but the CLA is longer, wider and features design frills like frameless doors. It's obviously going to have AWD versions too, separated by about 100 horsepower.



Next up, we have the



We believe the new generation of inline-6 engines they developed is the best in the business. However, the GLC Coupe will also benefit from groundbreaking 2-liter units. There's a 299 HP gasoline unit we have our eye on, as well as two 2-liter types of diesel with 194 HP and 245 HP. The latter is a



Unfortunately, the GLC 43 Coupe will just get a power boost for its old V6, not the hybrid system in the 53 models. We're okay with that since it's lighter anyway.



And lastly, there's the second-generation GLS-Class. The big brother of the GLE will debut next year with a similar set of features, engines, and design. A V8-powered AMG has just begun testing while BMW is still on the fence about the X7 M.



The first to pop up on screen is the CLA II. The Mercedes four-door coupe is often misunderstood as being something sporty when it's mostly about having something different from a regular sedan.And Mercedes is giving us two choices now, the A-Class sedan and this thing, which is good. They are going to offer similar engines, but the CLA is longer, wider and features design frills like frameless doors. It's obviously going to haveversions too, separated by about 100 horsepower.Next up, we have the GLC Coupe , part of a facelift that should debut within the next few months. Cosmetic changes are pretty limited and include bumpers and headlights. However, the stuff under the hood will be pure magic.We believe the new generation of inline-6 engines they developed is the best in the business. However, the GLC Coupe will also benefit from groundbreaking 2-liter units. There's a 299gasoline unit we have our eye on, as well as two 2-liter types of diesel with 194 HP and 245 HP. The latter is a 500 Nm twin-turbo which sounds like a fantastic combo. Unfortunately, the GLC 43 Coupe will just get a power boost for its old V6, not the hybrid system in the 53 models. We're okay with that since it's lighter anyway.And lastly, there's the second-generation GLS-Class. The big brother of the GLE will debut next year with a similar set of features, engines, and design. A V8-poweredhas just begun testing while BMW is still on the fence about the X7 M.