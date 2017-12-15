autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes G-Class Spied In Detail at Refueling Station

It seems that the new G-Class is so ready that all it needs is a little gas. Two prototypes wearing a camouflage wrap were spotted at a filling station in Germany, with just a few weeks to go before the big debut.
Because the interior has been shown in some official photos earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz is now making no effort to hide it. As the camera zooms in, we're able to see the new configuration with split screens.

You will still be able to buy a conventional set of dials, but most people will probably go for the high-tech version that has two connected 12.3-inch displays. This is nothing like the classic G-Class with an airbag-less wood steering wheel and a manual gearbox. It's all high-tech, thanks to the technology Mercedes has already developed for the E- and S-Class.

We don't know how much the interior has grown, but the cabin is more spacious. Mercedes says there's 38mm more legroom in the front, 150mm more in the back, up to 38mm more shoulder room and 68mm more space for your elbows.

Almost none of the rumors about weight savings turned out to be true, so the dramatic 400-kilogram reduction of the 2019 G-Class sounds like a bunch of malarkey. Considering it's a bigger car with more technology, we'd be very happy if some of the models are 100 to 150 kg lighter.

While mainly designed to go off-road, the G-Class will also become a much better road car, and all versions should be faster than before. Engineers will cram an all-new generation of inline-6 engine. With the help of the EQ boost systems, they should be more efficient than their V6 predecessors.

A new 9-speed gearbox will always send power to all four wheels. As for the AMG, that will naturally switch to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo configuration.

