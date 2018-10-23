2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Makes Spy Video Debut

HP

To slightly different prototypes were spotted testing together, waiting at the stop sign somewhere in Stuttgart. Very little is known about the future of this car, but we'll try to gradually get to the bottom of things.The main change is at the front. Although the bumper is completely covered up, the headlights do give us a hint into the design direction. They appear to be smaller than before, with a sort of angry look projected by the LED brows. The overall impression is similar to the new CLS-Class four-door coupe, which is still the closest model to the E-Class, even though they decided against calling it the CLE. You col also say that the A-Class inspired this slightly brooding design. Either way, it's fresh and attention-grabbing.There's also a new type of grille going on on the wagon in the back. It's got the two usual horizontal bars, but it's denser between that. The rest of the car is completely uncovered, and it appears to be identical to the current E-Class.The rest of the bumper also seems to have that understated look. The changes are more restrained at the beck, where we seem to be looking at new taillights for that All-Terrain prototype. These are early times for the S213 estate facelift, and we're really hoping that Mercedes does more back there, especially since fake exhausts have been so harshly criticized.Inside, the E-Class might see a few features trickle down from the 2020 S-Class, which has been recognized with only one larger screen in the middle, like a Tesla Model 3. Wouldn't that be the strangest thing ever in a Merc?People aren't expecting many powertrain changes, as Daimler has already dumped billions into new engines. There's the 2992-liter mild-hybrid 2-liter turbo, a couple of hybrid and many turbodiesels like the 150 HP E 200 d, 194 HP E 220 d and 245 HP E 300 d based on 2-liter units, and a 3.0-liter 286 HP E 350 d and 340 HP E 400 d. What more could you possibly want?