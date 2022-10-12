New Lightweight Ground Robot Can Also Swim and Fit in a Cargo Helicopter

This year’s conference of the Association of the U.S. Army saw a new ground robot prototype being unveiled. Textron Systems not only displayed the Ripsaw M3, but also showed a little bit of what it can do, throughout the three-day event that took place from October 10 to October 12.
The U.S. Army is looking for a new Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) in the Light category. The official competition is due to kick off next year, but Textron Systems is already showing off its new prototype.
The company has already built five prototypes for the Army, after the original Ripsaw M5 was officially selected back in 2019. One of the prototypes, according to Defense News, was an all-electric version. Now, it was time for one that’s lighter and that can also swim, even though amphibious features were not formally requested by the Army at this time.
This lightweight ground robot is obviously smaller than the M5, though it exceeds the Army’s standards for the Light category, according to Textron System representatives, quoted by Defense News. It’s big enough to fit in a CH-47 cargo helicopter, and it weighs around eight tons, including payload.
It’s also equipped with water jets, allowing it to “swim,” which actually means that it can successfully deal with wet gap crossings. Boasting a 14-inch ground clearance, it’s supposed to be mobile enough to keep up with the its manned companions. One of the most important capabilities of these robotic vehicles is enhanced connectivity, so they can work together with the manned versions.
Throughout the event, the Ripsaw M3 swapped weapons three times, demonstrating the types of systems it can carry, including multiple-rocket launchers and counter-drone weapons.
The young ground robot is only a prototype for now, and its capabilities will be tested and potentially improved over the next years. The Army plans to have new RCV-Light vehicles in operation by 2028.
