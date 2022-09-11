The Strongest Man in the World Takes His Tank to the Car Wash for Fun and Games

Eddie, being the warm-hearted man he is, took the internet's advice and went on for it full (legal!) speed ahead. His Armored Fighting Vehicle (AFV) is a Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked), or CVR(T), built in the 60s for the British army.
So, it's not a heavy tank, but it is a tank in its own right, and Eddie has a lot of fun with it, driving it around and surprising everyone. His latest feat is washing the war machine, but there is a catch. After all, we're talking about Eddie Hall, the double powerlifting-world-record-holder and all-around everything-but-regular man, so the tank wash fits right in that description.
Usually, army vehicles – especially armored and armed ones – don't simply pay regular visits to the street corner car wash. So it goes without saying that these facilities can't accommodate the cosmetic beautification of such types of special heavyweights.
However, Eddie knows his neighborhood well and found a carwash big enough to put his CVR(T) Sabre in it (but just by a fractional margin!) and got ready for the shower. The Beast is famous for his eagerness to take on new challenges, and this was one of those moments. Since a regular driver doesn't leave his car during a carwash, Mr. Hall proceeded in the same manner.
But the short answer is – he can't. At six feet three inches tall (190 cm) and north of 300 lb (some 150 kg), Eddie is a little oversized for his tank (or any other tank, for that matter). He does not fit entirely inside the driver position in this AFV. His head sticks above the front armor as he drives around (at 20 mph, or 32 mph, the street limit allowed for road legal tanks in the UK).
Still, when you're among the strongest men in the world, you don't back down from a tight situation. Eddie decided to face the tank wash armed with an umbrella – he is a proper Englishman and always has one such rain-repellent contraption ready.
Gearheads love their cars – or tanks! – and go to extreme lengths to see that their motorized darlings get all the TLC they deserve. That's why a car wash is only as good as the waxing at the end of the operation.
As for the motorized Beast, it is a CVR(T) Sabre light tank. It weighs in at 17,800 lb (eight tons) and takes up considerable space. 15 ft 9 in (4.8 m) in length, 7 ft 4 in (2.2 m) wide, and 6 ft 11 in (2.1 m) is quite the (military) power.
Speaking of power, the tank has a Jaguar 4.2-liter (256 ci) straight-six gasoline engine, suitable for 195 bhp (198 hp). The civilian version was more potent than that but downgraded to military specs. The original output of the powerplant was 265 bhp (269 hp) and 283 lb-ft (384 Nm).
The tank wash is not the first quirky fun-filled video starring the CVR(T) Sabre of Mr. Hall. After he purchased the armored car, he went on to fill the tank's tank. It's on the second video, and I'm not going to spoil the fun with details.
