Abrams X Emerges As the Tank of the Future, YouTube Video Shows It Driving

One candidate for US Army's next-generation main battle tank (MBT) sees the first light of day with a tangible technology demonstrator showcasing on General Dynamics's YouTube Channel. With cutting-edge design and technology, the future tank– codenamed Abrams X - is lighter, more maneuverable, and easier to deploy on the battlefield than the current M1A2 Abrams.
Not too many details have surfaced from the official teaser video in which we can see an actual real tank moving in an undisclosed location, but the Abram X features a hybrid power pack. This makes it 50%more fuel efficient - or twice more range-capable than the M1A2 (depending on whether the tank is equipped with fuel tanks of the same size as the current Abrams).
The unmanned turret features, most probably, a 120 mm main gun – although it's not detailed, YouTubers were prompt to react to the video and speculate about what armament is demonstrated here. The video only features a live fire session with the turret assembly – not the tank at the firing range, but just the main gun and turret tested with hot ammo.
We have learned from the General Dynamics 55-second-short video that the tank has a "reduced crew" and an autoloader (an unmanned turret implies the gun will self-load automatically). Also, Artificial Intelligence – implemented with the Katalyst Next Generation Electronic Architecture (NGEA) - will improve the armored war machine's abilities to operate alongside crewless vehicles. Manned/unmanned teaming, or MUM-T, is the designation for the cooperative side of Abram X.
General Dynamics has released a series of teasers for this tank for the past two weeks, hinting at some alleged fighting technologies that might appear on their next tank. Silent Strike is the first one in the series – with a subtle slogan: "They'll never hear us coming" - and this "un-heard" combat mode is repeated in the latest teaser, in a way. "Some silent mobility" and "Enhanced Silent Watch" are the wording used in today's video's description, allowing viewers to speculate about the tank's ability to use full electric mode for driving.
With all the above features, General Dynamics states that "the AbramsX can be a key node in lethal battlefield networks and serve as a bridge from Abrams SEPv3 and SEPv4 to a future tank." The full anouncement is scheduled for October 10, so stay close for updates.
