New Hyundai Kona 1.0L Turbo Manual Costs £25,725 in the UK, Hybrid Starts at £30,025

The most affordable Kona from the first generation is 23,650 pounds sterling or dollars at current exchange rates. For the all-new model, Hyundai lists an on-the-road price of £25,725 ($29,410). The hybrid is also pricier, now retailing at £30,025 ($37,340) versus £26,335 ($32,750). Pricing information for the all-electric variant will be announced later this year. For future reference, the Kona Electric presently costs £32,450 ($40,350) in this part of the world. To our knowledge, the Kona N – sadly – isn't going to return. Hyundai executive technical advisor and former Hyundai N boss Albert Biermann made it clear that upcoming emission standards and the rising popularity of electric vehicles in Europe sealed the fate of the Kona N. Many all-electric vehicles are pretty quick to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), which also makes the Kona N a bit irrelevant in the eyes of people who don't understand a vehicle beyond the specifications sheet.No fewer than 12 purely internal combustion-engined variants of the all-new Kona are available in the United Kingdom at press time, of which six come with a manual transmission. These are joined by four hybrid variants that rock a dual-clutch box rather than a continuously variable transmission as is the case with most HEVs.In regard to standard goodies, the list kicks off with a 1.0-liter turbo three-pot lump that cranks out a respectable 120 ps (118 hp) and 172 Nm (127 pound-feet). Upgrading to the optional seven-speedelevates the peak torque rating to 200 Nm (148 pound-feet), although said torque peaks 500 revolutions per minute later at 2k versus 1.5k revolutions per minute.There is no all-wheel drive option to speak of, meaning that you'll find a torsion beam out back. The hybrid does feature a more refined multi-link setup, which is shared with the all-electric model . The Kona is also available with a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder mill that packs the same kind of power and torque with either the six-speed manual transmission or 7-speed DCT. It makes 198 ps (195 hp) and 265 Nm (196 pound-feet).Advance is what the base trim level is called, and British customers are presented with quite a lot of stuff completely as standard. 17-inch alloys for purely internal combustion variants and 18s for hybrid variants, front and rear skid plates, height adjustment for the front seats, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights and windshield wipers, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror are only a few of these features. Cruise control for the manual, smart cruise control for the dual-clutch tranny, parking sensors fore and aft, keyless entry, a rearview camera, two 12.3-inch screens, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto pretty much seal the deal. Not bad at all for the most basic of specifications available, innit?