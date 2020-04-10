New Google Maps Update for iPhone Available, Top CarPlay Feature Still Missing

Think Big (and Green) but Live Small With the Very Chic Carapate Camper

Google Maps has just received a new update on iPhone, but unfortunately for CarPlay users, the feature they expect the most is yet to show up.



But at the same time, Google Maps comes with a series of extra features that can enhance the experience overall, including support for CarPlay and some of the capabilities that Apple has brought to cars, such as voice control.



Unfortunately, it looks like Google still doesn’t seem to be very keen on adding support for the new CarPlay dashboard that debuted in the latest iOS update and which requires developers to specifically add such capabilities in their apps.



The CarPlay multi-view screen, or the dashboard as most people refer to it, allows us to have multiple apps running on the same screen in cards. Prior to the latest iOS update, the maps card was locked to Apple Maps, which means that only Apple’s app was allowed to run here.



In iOS 13.4, Apple finally lifted some restrictions, allowing third-party navigation apps, including Google Maps and Waze, to use this card. But for this to happen, developers first need to add support for the CarPlay dashboard, which at this points seems to be taking a lot more than originally expected.



Neither Google Maps nor Waze have been updated with support for the dashboard, and this new update doesn’t seem to change anything in this regard.



