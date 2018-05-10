New Golf GTI Gets the Harlequin Treatment and It's Great

More on this:

1 UPDATED: Hyundai i30 N Humiliates Golf GTI in a Drag Race

2 245 HP Golf GTI Compared to Alfa Giulietta Veloce by Harry Metcalfe and Son

3 The 2018 Golf GTI Is Still Better Than the Golf GTD and GTE

4 Volkswagen Up! GTI Review: Just Right or Not Enough?

5 2018 VW Golf GTI Vs. 2016 VW Golf GTI Track Test Has an Unexpected Conclusion