New Golf GTI Gets the Harlequin Treatment and It's Great

YouTube car personality Solomondrin walked into Galpin and bought two cars that he wanted to be updated. One of the Golf GTI, which received the "Harlequin" makeover.
You've got your blue, your red, your yellow. It's like a clown fiesta, this little Golf.
Salomondrin has a big car collection including supercars. So even though it probably ruined the 6-year, 72,000-mile warranty, the 2-liter turbo was boosted to nearly 300 horsepower.
The 2018 GTI is black, and none of the original shade is showing on the outside. The suspension has been lowered, and Galpin also fitted some aftermarket wheels in a classic multi-spoke style.
The internet is littered with Harlequin Volkswagens, including cars you've never heard of like the Fox and Gol. So what's the deal with this thing?
Everybody thinks you painted them like this, and they don't believe the Golf would come like this right out of the factory. It's not a Porsche or Ferrari, but it gets a lot of attention, which is probably what the owner was after.
As far as we can remember, Volkswagen made four of these back in 1995 for a big car show just to get people interested. Each car had a different base color, which you could see on the chassis.
There was nothing like it there, so people naturally asked if they could buy one. Eventually, the company relented, producing 60 units. After that, they made another batch of 200 units, but less than half of them are still on the road.
The 2018 GTI is black, and none of the original shade is showing on the outside. The suspension has been lowered, and Galpin also fitted some aftermarket wheels in a classic multi-spoke style.
A lot has changed since the days of the Golf 3. This GTI costs a lot more money (about $28,000 before mods), and it comes with a high-tech gearbox, digital... everything, and navigation.
Salomondrin has a big car collection including supercars. So even though it probably ruined the 6-year, 72,000-mile warranty, the 2-liter turbo was boosted to nearly 300 horsepower.
The 2018 GTI is black, and none of the original shade is showing on the outside. The suspension has been lowered, and Galpin also fitted some aftermarket wheels in a classic multi-spoke style.
The internet is littered with Harlequin Volkswagens, including cars you've never heard of like the Fox and Gol. So what's the deal with this thing?
Everybody thinks you painted them like this, and they don't believe the Golf would come like this right out of the factory. It's not a Porsche or Ferrari, but it gets a lot of attention, which is probably what the owner was after.
As far as we can remember, Volkswagen made four of these back in 1995 for a big car show just to get people interested. Each car had a different base color, which you could see on the chassis.
There was nothing like it there, so people naturally asked if they could buy one. Eventually, the company relented, producing 60 units. After that, they made another batch of 200 units, but less than half of them are still on the road.
The 2018 GTI is black, and none of the original shade is showing on the outside. The suspension has been lowered, and Galpin also fitted some aftermarket wheels in a classic multi-spoke style.
A lot has changed since the days of the Golf 3. This GTI costs a lot more money (about $28,000 before mods), and it comes with a high-tech gearbox, digital... everything, and navigation.