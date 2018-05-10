autoevolution
 

The New UPS Electric Truck Is a Brown Box From the Future

10 May 2018, 20:50 UTC ·
by
UPS has been toying with electric trucks for many years. But they never looked as futuristic as this. The delivery company partnered with ARRIVAL and is planning to put a small fleet on the road by the end of the year.
With passenger EVs, some manufacturers have concluded that conventional car looks are the best. That's why the Kia Niro is nothing like the Soul EV. However, there's not a lot of design freedom when you want to put as many boxes as possible in a small footprint.

The bonus to this minimalist design approach is a futuristic look, like something that came out of a Japanese comic or straight from the mind of an iPhone designer. You will definitely know when your packages have arrived just by looking out the window!

The two companies have been collaborating since 2016 and will present delivery vehicles of varying sizes in coming years. The initial batch consists of 35 lightweight models that will offer UPS's services emissions-free in London and Paris towards the end of the year.

Details are scarce, but UPS did say that the platform is bespoke, made using lightweight composite materials. The range is said to be around 150 miles (240 km), presumably in the real world, no according to the NEDC. Advanced assistance systems will also be used to lower driver fatigue and improve safety.

“We’re excited to collaborate with UPS to create an affordable, modular, fully electric delivery vehicle designed to make deliveries in our busy cities clean and quiet. With its unique, wrap-around front window the driver has a much wider field of view that improves not only the safety of the driver but also that of cyclists and pedestrians," said ARRIVAL CEO Denis Sverdlov.

UPS is doing what it can to lower its emissions footprint. It has more than 300 electric vehicles as well as around 700 hybrids in flees all over America and Europe. An order for 125 Tesla trucks has also been placed.
