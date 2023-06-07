New Cupra Formentor VZN Hits the UK, Costs BMW X3 Money

Cupra has launched a new model in the UK. It's called the Formentor VZN, and it is a range-topping flavor of the compact crossover.
Bringing additional gear and exclusive looks to the series, it builds on the VZ3, to which it adds the Beats Audio premium sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a top-view camera. The sporty crossover is available in the VZN-exclusive Mountain Green exterior paint finish and the Midnight Black like the pictured copy.
Additional highlights differentiating it from the rest of the range include the 19-inch alloys with a matte black finish. The cladding, grille, and side mirror casings have a matte black look, and for the interior, they chose Dinamica upholstery wrapped around the seats with copper stitching. The usual copper accents decorate the interior, and they are visible around the air vents and on the steering wheel.
Cupra also mentions the heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and leather-wrapped dashboard. Stuff such as the tinted rear windows, digital cockpit, 12-inch infotainment system, DAB, four USB-C ports, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and keyless entry and go are included. The equipment list also comprises a bunch of safety gear, like the dynamic road sign display, exit assist, lane change assist, emergency assist, adaptive cruise control, and matrix LED headlamps.
In the power department, Cupra's Formentor VZN uses the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine. It works in concert with a DSG seven-speed automatic transmission and the 4Drive all-wheel drive system, producing 310 ps (306 hp/228 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The average fuel consumption is rated at 32.7 mpg UK (27.3 mpg US/8.6 l/100 km) on the WLTP cycle, and it emits 196 g/km of CO2.
Pricing for the Formentor VZN kicks off at £48,270 (equal to $59,972). This makes it about as pricey as a new BMW X3, which is offered from £47,295 ($58,761) in Britain. The recommended retail price places it above the VZ3 trim level in the brand's UK family. The latter features the same powertrain and can be ordered from £47,515 ($59,034). The VZ2 trim level is also offered with this engine, and it is a £44,340 ($55,089) affair.
Additional powertrains are available for the Formentor, including the 245 ps (242 hp/180 kW) plug-in hybrid, the 2.0 TSI with the same output, as well as less powerful mills. The most affordable version of the series, aka the entry-level V1, uses a 150 ps (148 hp/110 kW) unit hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission and starts at £31,300 ($38,888) in the United Kingdom. Should you want it with the seven-speed DSG, then you will have to cough out at least £32,890 ($40,864). The 190 ps (187 hp/140 kW) V1 DSG 4Drive will set buyers back a minimum of £36,110 ($44,864).
