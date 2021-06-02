NASA’s Orion Takes Fungi to the Moon and Back, in Breakthrough Research Project

New Citroen C3 Saint James Unveiled as High-Spec Limited Edition Model

Citroën and the Saint James brand have joined forces on a new C3 supermini specification, based on the already high-spec "Shine" trim level. The so-called C3 Saint James will stand as a Limited-Edition variant, with just 350 units in the pipeline. 16 photos



Visually, the limited-edition Saint James spec comes with a two-tone roof (black or white), combined with a White Color Pack. In terms of exterior colors, you can choose between Soft Sand (standard in the UK), Elixir Red, Perla Nera Black, Steel Gray, Platinum Gray, and Polar White.



Other exterior highlights include the 16-inch Hellix Diamond Cut wheels, the blue, white and red roof sticker (signed by Saint James), a specific rear window sticker in the Normandy brand's colors, and signed exclusive metal plate badges under each side mirror.



Inside, you get the carmaker’s Advanced Comfort seats with decorative chevron Saint James bands on the seatback, white contrast stitching that can also be found on the dashboard, a decorative blue and red door strap with a Saint James push-button on the driver’s door panel, and a plaque under the gear lever featuring the Saint James logo.



The Prices differ based on the market, where for example, UK buyers will be able to land a PureTech 83 S&S 5-speed manual model from £16,755 ($23,685). In contrast, France only gets PureTech 110 S&S versions, priced from €21,600 ($26,300) if you want a six-speed manual, or €23,000 ($28,000) if you'd rather have the automatic.

limited edition C3 also comes with a rear-view camera to go with its five connectivity technologies, such as the Citroën Connect Nav system, available on a 7-inch touchscreen display.

The Citroën C3 Saint James will be available in France (in showrooms come September), the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan.

