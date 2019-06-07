autoevolution
 

All-New Citroen e-C3 Coming EV in 2022 With 50 kWh Battery

7 Jun 2019, 14:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Launched in 2016, the C3 is still one of the youngest members of the Citroen family. But the third most popular French car brand is looking to take advantage of EV technology as soon as possible.
8 photos
Citroen C3 JCC+ Limited EditionCitroen C3 JCC+ Limited EditionCitroen C3 JCC+ Limited EditionCitroen C3 JCC+ Limited EditionCitroen C3 JCC+ Limited EditionCitroen C3 JCC+ Limited EditionCitroen C3 JCC+ Limited Edition
Normally, the C3 would have a life cycle of 7 or 8 years, split down the middle by a mid-life facelift. But it's always been stuck behind the Peugeot 208 and Renault Clio in terms of sales, and it's only about to get worse, as the two are adopting the necessary low-emissions technologies.

As such, a new Citroen B-segment hatchback is planned for 2022. According to a report from local magazine Auto Moto, this would arrive towards the end of that year, offering the same e-CMP underpinnings as the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e. You should check out their rendering, as it's pretty wild.

This means a 50 kWh battery tucked under the seats and a motor packing 136 HP and 260 Nm of torque. The car would get from 0 to 50 km/h in 3.1 seconds and from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds, which would actually make it one of the fastest C3 models in many years.

PSA group is clearly rushing to electrify its models, as pure EV and PHEV technology is finding its way to the DS and Opel brands as well. However, that's not to say that the 2022 Citroen C3 won't have normal engines as well.

With a base price of around €14,000, the next hatchback will still try to be competitive against its French rivals, as well as the popular German import (which is actually made in Spain). However, e-C3 is expected to cost more than double that, €35,000.

Before the new generation arrives, the company plans to introduce a mild facelift in 2020, which should micro hybridization for better fuel consumption. At the same time, the new 1.5 BlueHDi diesel will be introduced.
Citroen C3 Citroen Electric Car EV PHEV
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CITROEN models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVCITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVAll CITROEN models  
 
 