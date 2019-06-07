All-New Citroen e-C3 Coming EV in 2022 With 50 kWh Battery

Launched in 2016, the C3 is still one of the youngest members of the Citroen family. But the third most popular French car brand is looking to take advantage of EV technology as soon as possible.

Before the new generation arrives, the company plans to introduce a mild facelift in 2020, which should micro hybridization for better fuel consumption. At the same time, the new 1.5 BlueHDi diesel will be introduced. Normally, the C3 would have a life cycle of 7 or 8 years, split down the middle by a mid-life facelift. But it's always been stuck behind the Peugeot 208 and Renault Clio in terms of sales, and it's only about to get worse, as the two are adopting the necessary low-emissions technologies.As such, a new Citroen B-segment hatchback is planned for 2022. According to a report from local magazine Auto Moto , this would arrive towards the end of that year, offering the same e-CMP underpinnings as the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e. You should check out their rendering, as it's pretty wild.This means a 50 kWh battery tucked under the seats and a motor packing 136and 260 Nm of torque. The car would get from 0 to 50 km/h in 3.1 seconds and from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds, which would actually make it one of the fastest C3 models in many years.PSA group is clearly rushing to electrify its models, as pure EV and PHEV technology is finding its way to the DS and Opel brands as well. However, that's not to say that the 2022 Citroen C3 won't have normal engines as well.With a base price of around €14,000, the next hatchback will still try to be competitive against its French rivals, as well as the popular German import (which is actually made in Spain). However, e-C3 is expected to cost more than double that, €35,000.Before the new generation arrives, the company plans to introduce a mild facelift in 2020, which should micro hybridization for better fuel consumption. At the same time, the new 1.5 BlueHDi diesel will be introduced.