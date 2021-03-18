New Cadillac Escalade EXT Rendering Brings Back the Stubby Bed Truck

As many of you recall, in the early 2000s, Cadillac decided to offer a pickup truck version of the Escalade, which received the EXT badge. And the rendering sitting before us brings back the bed, albeit using the fifth-generation Escalade that debuted last year.
The original EXT was a competitor for the Lincoln Blackwood, a luxury truck discontinued after just two model years, obviously due to disappointing sales. And while we're talking about an imaginary revival of the segment, here's a recent rendering that brings back the Blackwood.
Nevertheless, the Caddy soldiered on for two generations, surviving in dealerships through the 2013 model year. Unlike the Lincoln, which was an RWD-only affair and had a lavishly-finished bed that could hardly be put to hauling use, the Cadillac came with AWD and even aimed to improve practicality by featuring a special door allowing the bed area to extend into the cab.
This digital work, which comes from Instagram label superrenderscars, leaves the Escalade SUV untouched from the nose to the C-pillar while appearing to skip the old EXT's bed cover. Of course, that could always be offered as an accessory.
The idea behind such a product? The past decade has seen a rise in the demand for luxury and muscle trucks. And while an Escalade EXT revival would obviously have its fans, we're not sure such a proposal would make commercial sense.
Nevertheless, the luxury truck has been targeted by the Chinese copycat machine, becoming a budget offering that actually has nothing to do with the original, as we discussed back in 2015.
Meanwhile, Escalade buyers have another topic to discuss, namely the firepower. For now, the vehicle is available with GM's 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8, which delivers up to 420 horsepower. And while that is a solid number, multiple reports talk about the Cadillac potentially receiving a supercharger straight from the factory, which would bring a muscle premium of around 200 horsepower. And we have to admit such a proposal would be quite hard to refuse.
