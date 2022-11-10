New BMW R 1250 RS Wants You to Make Life a Ride

kW

From a displacement of 1,254 cubic centimeters, this lump delivers 100at 7,250 revolutions per minute and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 revolutions per minute. Converted to imperial units, make that 134 horsepower and 105 pound-foot. Designed for Euro 5 regulations, the 1,254-cc boxer features ShiftCam variable valve timing tech, which enables this engine to switch between light and heavy loads when needed.As with the 911 and pretty much every Subaru except for the all-electric Solterra built by Toyota, boxers aren’t exactly the most efficient powerplants out there, which explains the addition of an ECO driving mode for the 2023 model year. Dynamic Traction Control ensures rider safety together with IntegralPro and. The latter system is designed to support the rider in case of emergency braking.The rider can set individual riding modes with the simple press of a button. Drag torque control, abbreviatedfrom Motor Schleppmomenten Regelung, can avoid unstable riding conditions that may occur when coasting or downshifting due to excessive rear brake slip.A color display with an iconic daytime running light and redesigned indicators also need to be mentioned, along with Intelligent Emergency Call, a 12-volt power socket, a USB-A socket running at 5 volts, heating for the rider seat and passenger’s pillion seat, and heated grips are featured.The base specification of the R 1250 RS comes in Ice Gray non-metallic paint in conjunction with a black frame. The Sport option is presented in Light White with Racing Blue and Racing Red plus gold-painted calipers. As for the Triple Black, prospective customers are treated to Black Storm for the body, Agate Gray for the frame, plus gold calipers.