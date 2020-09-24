This Porsche Type 64 Replica Has More Power Than the Original Car

New BMW M4 GTS Rendered, Open Grille Looks Phenomenal

Another explanation, which is more reasonable, is the fact that the said grille has been borrowed from the M4 GT3 racecar, which was unveiled in prototype form last month - while we've all seen the production 2021 M3 and M4 in the press photos, no such follow-up has been offered for the motorsport version.

In fact, this pixel effort, which comes from a label called Car News Network, also sees the road-going M4 sporting other GT3 bits. The list includes goodies such as the center-lock wheels, the swan neck rear wing, the super-sized rear diffuser and others.

Nevertheless, in an attempt to accurately portray the inevitable special edition(s) the coupe will receive, the massive widebody of the racecar is missing.

With the industry now working at racing pace, BMW has already presented the M4, M4 Competition, as well as a host of M Performance Parts that mean the posterior can look as radical as the front end (think: the reverse VGA port-like central exhaust).

And while the outgoing M4 has been gifted with specials such as the CS, the GTS and the DTM Champion Edition, we should see at least as many go-faster incarnations of the newcomer.

Of course, BMW could always decided to skip the GTS badge and bring back the CSL moniker that won so many hearts when placed on the E46 in the mid 2000s. And, given the fact that it stands for Coupe Sport Lightweight, it would be pleasing to see the G82 M4 put on an extreme diet, especially since the Competition model tips the scales at a hefty 1,800 kilos (3,970 lbs).