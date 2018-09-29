autoevolution
 

New Audi Q5 e-tron Scheduled For 2019 Launch

29 Sep 2018, 19:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Forget the A3 e-tron. Or the A6 e-tron and Q7 e-tron. Audi has bigger plans for the future of plug-in hybrid vehicles, and come 2019, the Q5 e-tron will lead the charge [pun intended] with “20 to 30 percent more zero-emission range.”
67 photos
2017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q52017 Audi Q5
Those are the words of Siegfried Pint, powertrain director at Audi, who’s referring to an improvement over the current generation of plug-in hybrid vehicles in the four-ringed automaker’s lineup.

From the 50 kilometers of today, the target for tomorrow is 60, maybe 65 kilometers (37 to 40 miles) if the car is sufficiently aerodynamic and light on its feet. Autocar.co.uk goes even further, guesstimating up to 42 miles (68 kilometers).

Pint has “confirmed that an A6 e-tron would follow, and the Q3 e-tron is also expected.” No less than ten plug-in hybrids are to be launched by 2025 by Audi, to which the automaker will add no less than ten electric vehicles. The e-tron SUV is the first of the latter family, good for 400 kilometers (248 miles) in the WLTP driving cycle.

Spied in the United States of America, the Q5 e-tron will combine an electric motor mounted onto (or into) the seven-speed automatic transmission and the EA888. The electric drive unit is expected to develop 110 PS (108 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet). The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, on the other hand, is good for 190 PS (188 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) in this particular application.

For packaging and cost-cutting reasons, the electric motor will drive the rear wheels while the internal combustion engine will handle front-axle propulsion. “No major changes are expected for the rest of the car over other Q5s, meaning it’ll retain electromechanical steering and Dynamic suspension.”

The Q5 is now in its second generation, riding on the MLB Evo platform. The cheapest configuration available in the United States is the Premium trim level with the 252-horsepower engine, kicking off at $41,500. Over in Germany, prepare to pony up €46,000 at the very least.
2020 Audi Q5 e-tron Audi Q5 e-tron Audi Q5 Audi PHEV SUV
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Detroit: Become Weapon How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
AUDI models:
AUDI e-tronAUDI e-tron Medium SUVAUDI Q3AUDI Q3 CrossoverAUDI TT RoadsterAUDI TT Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT CoupeAUDI TT Coupe CoupeAUDI A4AUDI A4 MediumAll AUDI models  
 
 