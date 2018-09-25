Fastest Shed With Audi Engine Breaks Its Own Speed Record at Pendine Beach

Gardner Kevin Nicks drives the world’s Fastest Shed, and no, that is not a figure of speech. He actually build a motorized shed that is not only street-legal: it’s also the fastest of its kind, thanks to a 450 horsepower twin-turbo Audi engine.

The first one was for 80mph, then for 101.046mph and ultimately for 101.581mph, which he set during an event at Pendine Sands in Carmarthenshire, UK’s longest flattest beach. Nicks told the media after the event that he knew he had to put in extra work to top the previous accomplishment ahead of last weekend’s race, the



“It's a good result. I had to start all over again when its engine blew up, and then had three months solid of mechanical problems,” he explained. “Because I've had so many issues I didn't want to absolutely cane it. I went a bit steadier because I was afraid it would blow up again.”



His next goal is to try and top his most recent performance. Still, the Shed is an accomplishment in of itself: it has air conditioning and electric windows, remote central locking and a trick hydraulic system, that makes it bounce. Most importantly, it’s a shed on wheels that can travel at good speeds and that alone is enough to get people to pay attention.



Here is a video of the Shed in 2016, when it set the first speeding record. Nicks says he built it for his daughter, so he would have something to drop her to school in, but the attention he’s getting for his work must be a welcome bonus.



