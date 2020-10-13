2 This Wire Organizer Makes Sure Your Android Auto Cable Doesn’t Get Tangled

New Android Auto 5.7 Build to Fix Puzzling Notification Problem

Notifications not working exactly as anticipated on Android Auto isn’t something entirely new, but back in the summer, users started complaining of something that nobody could explain. 1 photo



Needless to say, finding the cause of this problem has been quite a challenge, not to mention discovering an actual workaround that would restore the normal behavior of notifications, regardless of the phone used to send the text.



Google confirmed it was investigating the problem back in August, and here we are nearly two months later with a fix finally in the queue. A member of the Android Auto team announced this week that the problem would be addressed in an upcoming update, though no specifics on the ETA were provided.



Instead, what we do know is that the fix would be part of an Android Auto 5.7 revision, so there’s a chance we won’t have to wait for too long to get it.



“Thanks for all the feedback. Our team has prepared a fix for an upcoming version of Android Auto version 5.7. In the meantime, please ensure that the device is running on the latest version of Google Play services. We appreciate your understanding,” the Android Auto team member



